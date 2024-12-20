Andhra Pradesh HC upholds lesbian couple's right to live together

The Andhra Pradesh High Court recently upheld the right of a lesbian couple to live together and directed the police to ensure that they are reunited without any interference from their family members.

A Bench of Justice R Raghunandan Rao and Justice Maheswara Rao Kuncheam, according to Bar and Bench, made the intervention on a 25-year-old (petitioner)'s plea alleging that her partner was forcibly being kept away from her by her family.

After detenue (partner) said she wishes to go with the petitioner, the Court said it would be open to her to go with the petitioner or take any such decision as she wishes.

The police shall ensure that the detenue is safely escorted to the house of the petitioner, the Court ordered.

The court noted that her family cannot interfere with the decision.

The court, according to TOI, was dealing with a habeas corpus petition filed by a 25-year-old woman, contending that her 27-year-old woman partner was illegally detained by her parents. The petitioner, a native of Krishna Lanka area in Vijayawada, informed the court that she and her partner were in a live-in relationship for over a year and wanted to recognise their sexuality as lesbians.