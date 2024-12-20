Andhra woman receives man’s body in box claiming to contain electrical appliances with letter demanding Rs 1.3 crore

YENDAGANDI: The dead body of a 45-year-old unidentified man was delivered to a family here in West Godavari district in a box with a demand for over Rs one crore claiming it to be the compounded amount of a loan taken years ago, police said on Friday.

The box was delivered at the under construction house of the family on Thursday night.

District Superintendent of police Adnan Nayeem Asmi said the box was delivered to the family of four with a letter demanding them to pay up Rs 1.35 crore.

"Last night the body reached this place (under construction house)," Asmi told PTI, adding police were probing the case to unearth further details.

According to police sources, the box was delivered to Sagi Tulasi's under-construction home at Yendagandi village in Undi mandal in an autorickshaw.

Incidentally, Tulasi's husband went missing more than 10 years ago and never returned home, prompting her to live with her parents Asmi said Tulasi lived with her parents until her younger sister arrived and later she moved to a rented accommodation.