AP approves Rs 33,137 crore engineering works for Amaravati, new tenders for Jal Jeevan Mission

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the State Secretariat on Thursday, approved 45 engineering works in the capital region of Amaravati at an estimated cost of Rs 33,137 crore, and gave nod to the APCRDA to avail loans from the World Bank and ADB, Rs 11,000 crore from HUDCO, and Rs 5,000 crore from German firm KfW.

The Cabinet also approved the cancellation of 44,195 works worth Rs 11,400 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission, to float new tenders.

Disclosing the Cabinet decisions to mediapersons, Minister for Housing and Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy maintained that the NDA government is committed to developing Amaravati as one of the best global cities, and will take every initiative in that direction.

Besides completing the ongoing construction of quarters for IAS, gazetted officers and Class IV employees, flood mitigation works will also be taken up in Amaravati, he said.

Taking a dig at the previous YSRCP regime, he said the failure of the works taken up under the Jal Jeevan Mission is the classic example as to how the State had suffered due to the inefficient administration.

The Centre sanctioned a total of 77,917 works worth Rs 26,824 crore to provide safe drinking water to the people under the JJM. But the YSRC government spent only Rs 4,000 crore depriving lakhs of people from getting safe drinking water.

Tenders of 44,195 works worth Rs 11,400 crore that were either not commenced and completed below 25% will be cancelled and new tenders will be invited, he explained.

With regard to 33,717 works, which are in different stages, steps will be taken to complete them within a time frame. Particularly, projects intended to supply drinking water to Pulivendula, Dhone and Uddanam will be completed at the earliest, he said.