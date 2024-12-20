AP Government inks pact with Google to improve governance

VIJAYAWADA: The State government plans to utilise Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance administrative efficiency, K Dinesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Real-Time Governance Society (RTGS), announced at a workshop hosted by Google in New Delhi on Thursday.

The event followed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Google and RTGS to explore AI applications in governance.

Speaking at the workshop, Kumar outlined Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision for transparent, efficient, and citizen-friendly governance powered by AI.

The government aims to streamline public service delivery, removing bureaucratic obstacles through innovative technologies. A unified search platform for accessing government services and the development of an Andhra Pradesh-specific ChatGPT are key priorities.

Blockchain technology is explored to digitise and simplify access to certificates like birth, caste, and income documents. These initiatives are led by IT and Education Minister N Lokesh, who stressed seamless service delivery as the ultimate goal. Google officials assured technical support for the State’s AI-driven objectives. Kumar emphasised AI’s transformative potential in revolutionising governance.