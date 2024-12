VIJAYAWADA: As the Congress intensifies its criticism of the BJP over Amit Shah’s remarks on Dr BR Ambedkar, TDP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is reportedly backing the senior BJP leader and Union Minister of Home Affairs.

During a Cabinet meeting at the State Secretariat on Thursday, Naidu is said to have criticised the Congress, claiming that it had humiliated Ambedkar and played a role in his election defeat.

Sources told TNIE that Naidu believes it was the Congress party that discredited the architect of the Indian Constitution.

With tensions escalating between the NDA and the INDIA bloc in Parliament, Naidu’s remarks are significant, especially considering that the TDP is the second-largest party in the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

While not dwelling too much on the issue, Naidu advised his Cabinet colleagues to exercise restraint when addressing sensitive matters and avoid any statements that could be misinterpreted, a Minister informed this newspaper.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal sent a letter to NDA allies Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and urged them to mull over the issue.

Kejriwal writes to Naidu

He said the comments of Amit Shah and the BJP leadership on Ambedkar have deeply hurt the sentiments of millions of people across the country.

Kejriwal urged them to reflect on the matter, writing, “People are beginning to feel that those who revere Babasaheb can no longer support the BJP. Babasaheb is not just a leader, but the soul of our nation. After the BJP’s statement (Chanting Ambedkar-Ambedkar has become a fashion these days), people expect you to seriously consider this issue.”