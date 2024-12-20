CM Naidu expresses displeasure over Ministers' performance; hints at Cabinet reshuffle

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu reportedly expressed his ire over a few Ministers who did not submit their self-appraisals on completing six months in office and some of the in-charge Ministers for not visiting their respective districts. He reportedly instructed underperforming Ministers to pull up their socks.

According to sources, the Chief Minister was dissatisfied with some of the Ministers for not changing their attitude despite repeated suggestions. Naidu is believed to have informed the Ministers that their honeymoon period is over.

Following the Cabinet meeting, he discussed the prevailing political conditions in the State, among other issues, with the Council of Ministers. He directed them to get a grip over their departments.

Cabinet rejig on the cards?

It has been learnt that the Chief Minister may affect a minor reshuffle to induct JSP general secretary K Naga Babu into the Cabinet. “Though there is no clarity on when Naga Babu will take charge, Naidu has indicated that he is analysing the Ministers’ performance and may show the door to some of them. In such a scenario, new faces from TDP might also be inducted into the Cabinet along with the JSP leader,” sources said.