CPI urges CM Naidu to cancel 7000 MW SECI deal over alleged Adani bribery claims

VIJAYAWADA: CPI State secretary K Ramakrishna, along with assistant secretary M Nageswara Rao, met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday, and urged him to cancel the agreement for 7000 MW with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

According to the press release issued by CPI, the Chief Minister had told the CPI leaders that the government would take a legal opinion on how to proceed with the consequences that might arise and the burden that the government might have to bear if the SECI deal was cancelled.

In the representation to the Chief Minister, Ramakrishna stated that when it was clear from the reports of intelligence agencies in the USA that Adani Group bribed former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy with Rs 1,750 crore for the energy agreement, and the latter accepted it, the government needs to take action to ensure transparency and justice to the people of the State.

He said the energy sector was pushed into the doldrums in the last five years under the YSRCP regime, which translated into a Rs 32,166 crore burden on power consumers. As solar energy is produced in Rajasthan for use in AP, that State gets Rs 8,000 crore in tax revenue and 14,000 jobs, but AP stands to lose due to the pact, he said.