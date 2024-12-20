IMD forecast heavy rainfall for North Coastal Andhra

VISAKHAPATNAM: Several parts of the State have been experiencing rainfall over the past two days due to a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal.

The showers have led to a drop in temperatures across the State. According to real-time data from the Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society (APSDPS), Gara in Srikakulam district recorded the highest rainfall on Thursday at 15 mm. Vidavalur in Nellore received 14.5 mm, while Madhurawada in Visakhapatnam recorded 14 mm.

Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre In-Charge Director, KVS Srinivas, stated, “The low pressure continues over the west-central Bay of Bengal. As a result, widespread rainfall is expected at isolated places across Coastal Andhra Pradesh over the next 48 hours, with indications of rain in Rayalaseema as well. Considering the prevailing sea conditions, a third-level danger warning has been issued at Andhra Pradesh coastal ports. The chances of the deep depression intensifying into a cyclone are minimal.”

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, and Kakinada districts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh on Friday. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at a few places in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, with isolated occurrences in Rayalaseema.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are expected in some areas of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam. Squally winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, may prevail along Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

Local Cautionary Signal Number Three (LC-III) has been hoisted at ports including Kalingapatnam, Bheemunipatnam, Visakhapatnam, Gangavaram, Kakinada, and Machilipatnam. Squally weather with wind speeds of 35-45 kmph, gusting up to 55 kmph, is likely off the Odisha coast and parts of the west-central and northwest Bay of Bengal. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea in these areas until conditions improve.