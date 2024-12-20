Jagan Mohan Reddy calls for YSRCP protests against TDP-led NDA government for power tariff hike

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has called upon the party cadre to be the voice of people by channelising their dissent against the TDP-led NDA government for its failures on various fronts into an agitation.

Addressing the local body representatives of Anantapur district on Thursday, he said, “The public discontent against the Chandrababu Naidu government is mounting within six months in an unprecedented manner, and it is time we took the coalition failures to the people.”

Jagan outlined the YSRCP’s roadmap for public protests with emphasis on issue-based campaigns. On December 27, the YSRCP will stage a protest against the rising electricity charges, urging people to burn inflated power bills as a symbolic act of dissent. On January 3, the party will stage a protest on pending Rs 3,900 crore fee reimbursement and hostel grant dues, which have disrupted the education of students.

The burden on people has increased under the TDP regime. An additional burden of Rs 15,000 crore has been imposed on them in the form of increased electricity charges.

“These protests are not about politics, they are about standing by the people, and amplifying their voices,” Jagan stressed.

Mentioning the plight of farmers, Jagan explained how the NDA government had dismantled essential agricultural initiatives, like the free crop insurance scheme and Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs).

Jagan reminded YSRCP activists that challenges are part of a leader’s journey. “Injustice, court cases, and even jail time are inevitable in the fight for people’s cause. I was jailed for 16 months, but emerged stronger to become the Chief Minister,” he said, instilling confidence among YSRCP activists.