Andhra Pradesh govt signs MoUs with Physics Wallah & TBI

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant move to position Andhra Pradesh as a hub of technological innovation and educational excellence, the State government has entered into landmark agreements with Physics Wallah (PW) Edutech and the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI). These collaborations are aimed at modernising the State’s higher education system, fostering advanced skills, and preparing students for global opportunities in emerging industries.

The MoUs were signed at an event held at HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh’s residence in Undavalli on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, Lokesh highlighted Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision of making Andhra Pradesh a global leader in artificial intelligence and technological advancements. The State government is committed to equipping youth with next-generation skills, he asserted.

Physics Wallah, in partnership with Amazon Web Services, will set up Andhra Pradesh’s first AI-focused Institute of Eminence (IoE) and University of Innovation (UoI).

Supported by Rs 1,000 crore investment from the US-based GSV Ventures and other global investors, the project will blend academic rigor with industry requirements. The university will adopt a hub-and-spoke model, combining online and in-person learning to offer students a hybrid education experience aligned with contemporary needs.