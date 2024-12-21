Andhra Pradesh govt signs MoUs with Physics Wallah & TBI

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant move to position Andhra Pradesh as a hub of technological innovation and educational excellence, the State government has entered into landmark agreements with Physics Wallah (PW) Edutech and the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI). These collaborations are aimed at modernising the State’s higher education system, fostering advanced skills, and preparing students for global opportunities in emerging industries.
The MoUs were signed at an event held at HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh’s residence in Undavalli on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, Lokesh highlighted Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s vision of making Andhra Pradesh a global leader in artificial intelligence and technological advancements. The State government is committed to equipping youth with next-generation skills, he asserted.
Physics Wallah, in partnership with Amazon Web Services, will set up Andhra Pradesh’s first AI-focused Institute of Eminence (IoE) and University of Innovation (UoI).
Supported by Rs 1,000 crore investment from the US-based GSV Ventures and other global investors, the project will blend academic rigor with industry requirements. The university will adopt a hub-and-spoke model, combining online and in-person learning to offer students a hybrid education experience aligned with contemporary needs.
Physics Wallah founder and CEO Alakh Pandey highlighted PW’s mission to equip students with skills tailored to the evolving job market. Co-founder Prateek Boob emphasised PW’s role in talent development and knowledge creation to meet the demands of emerging industries. Deborah Quazzo, Managing Partner of GSV Ventures, described the initiative as a groundbreaking model for integrating deep tech and artificial intelligence into education to bridge the gap between academia and industry.
TBI signed an MoU to assist the AP government in aligning its higher education framework with global standards. TBI will provide expert advice on strategic policies, skill-gap analysis, and innovative solutions to enhance employment opportunities and foster sustainable economic growth. The initiative will focus on government-run universities and polytechnics to transform the tertiary education landscape.
TBI representatives stated that the institute’s efforts aim to prepare students for future economic challenges, and create a robust education ecosystem. Known for its expertise in working with political leaders worldwide, TBI operates across 40 countries, addressing pressing global challenges through policy, strategy, and technology solutions.
“These agreements reflect the proactive and visionary leadership of the State. Initiatives like the University of Innovation showcase bold thinking and decisive action, attracting global players to Andhra Pradesh,” Lokesh said.