Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan lays stone for 19 roads worth Rs 46 crore in agency areas of Manyam

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: Deputy Chief Minister (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Konidela Pawan Kalyan on Friday laid foundation stone for as many as 19 roads with an estimated cost of Rs 46 crore for various tribal villages in Parvathipuram-Manyam district.

Braving heavy rain, he reached Bagujola village under Duggeru Gram Panchayat in Makkuva mandal from Visakhapatnam, and laid the foundation stone for Bagujola - Sirivara road taken up at an estimated cost Rs 9.5 crore under MGNREGA.

He was accorded a rousing welcome with traditional dances by tribal people. Tribal Welfare Minister Gummadi Sandhya Rani, District Collector A Shyam Prasad, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Commissioner Krishna Teja and other officials received him. Later, he visited a photo exhibition organised at Bagujola depicting the situation of the road connectivity in Parvathipuram Agency, where he interacted with the local tribes, and enquired about the difficulties being faced by them due to lack of proper road connectivity.

He also laid the foundation stone for other roads worth Rs 36. 71 crore for various tribal villages in the district. Over 3,800 tribals will benefit in as many as 55 hamlets in a stretch of 39.32 km with this road connectivity. The residents of these 55 hamlets will get relief from the doli journey with the construction of roads. The Deputy Chief Minister also held a meeting with the local tribesmen at Bagujola and enquired about their socio-economic status and the welfare schemes and development programmes being implemented by ITDA.

“Parvathipuram-Manyam district is known for its natural beauty. Road connectivity is necessary for the development of any area. Though the financial status of the State is not good, we have been giving top priority to roads and other facilities in villages,” he said.