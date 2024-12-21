Extortion gang busted, Rs 25.5L recovered in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Central Crime Station (CCS) police arrested four members of an extortion gang on Friday and recovered Rs 25.57 lakh in cash. The gang had impersonated police officers and extorted money from a jewellery shop worker on December 11.

According to NTR District Commissioner of Police (CP) SV Rajashekhar Babu, the gang intercepted the victim, Ramakrishna, near Prabhas College. Ramakrishna, en route to Chennai for a gold purchase, had missed his train and opted for a cab. Dressed in police uniforms, they stopped his cab under the pretense of a check and fled with the money. Following the incident, he lost consciousness due to hypertension and was hospitalised.

The accused were identified as Chegu Parthasai (32) of Seetharampuram, Pathan Subhani Khan (45) of Wynchipet, Pratipatti Shanthi (45) of Bhanunagar, and Shaik Hazaruddin (34) of Old RR Pet. Another accomplice, Gulluru Vamsi Krishnam Raju (32) of Ibrahimpatnam, is at large. Parthasai, had earlier worked in Jaggayyapet and was reportedly addicted to vices. He targeted Ramakrishna after learning about his travel plans. Parthasai, with Shanthi, plotted the crime and involved the others in the execution. Acting on victim’s complaint, police registered a case. With the help of CCTV footage, the CCS police tracked and arrested the gang.