Incessant rain inundates 200 ha of paddy fields in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram districts

SRIKAKULAM/VIZIANAGARAM: Continuous rains over the past 48 hours have inundated at least 200 hectares of paddy fields in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts, causing severe distress to farmers. The stagnant water has discoloured both harvested and ready-to-harvest paddy, raising concerns among farmers about procurement.

District Collectors Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar (Srikakulam) and BR Ambedkar (Vizianagaram) assured farmers that the government would procure all paddy, including the discoloured produce. They conducted video conferences with agriculture, civil supplies, and other officials, instructing them to assist farmers in salvaging their crops and securing them against further damage.

The IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rains over the next 48 hours, prompting Collectors to direct officials to remain vigilant. In Srikakulam, which recorded 16.5 mm of rain on Thursday and additional downpours on Friday, Collector Pundkar instructed officials to distribute tarpaulins to farmers to protect their crops.

In Vizianagaram, Collector Ambedkar reviewed the procurement status during a video conference. Officials reported that 1.83 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of paddy out of the targeted 2.27 lakh MT for this Kharif season had been procured, leaving 40,000 MT to be collected. He directed officials to procure the remaining paddy, including damaged produce, and assured farmers of government support. “The government will procure every kg of paddy,” he said.