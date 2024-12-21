Light to moderate rainfall likely in North Andhra on December 21

VISAKHAPATNAM: Several parts of the State are expected to experience light to moderate rainfall on Saturday, with thunderstorms and lightning likely at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam. Squally winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are forecast for NCAP, Yanam, and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) for the same period. Rainfall is likely in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Manyam, and other districts, including Vizag, Anakapalli, and Tirupati, among others. Residents are advised to stay vigilant and take precautions.

Meanwhile, continuous rainfall was recorded in several parts of the State on Friday due to a well-marked low-pressure area over the west-central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the system was observed at 8.30 am on December 20, with an associated upper cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level.