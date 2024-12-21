Minister Lokesh inaugurates Vijay Digital showroom

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Human Resource Development, IT, Electronics & Communications Nara Lokesh inaugurated a showroom of Vijay Digital in Mangalagiri on Friday.

Lokesh lauded Vijay Digital for its four-decade legacy of excellence in providing quality home appliances and outstanding customer service through its showrooms in Guntur, Krishna, and Prakasam districts. He also commended showroom managers Javvadi Gangadhara Rao, Javvadi Usha Kiran, Javvadi Rahul, Javvadi Jayashree, and Javvadi Lohitha for their dedication to the company’s growth and development.

Vijay Digital Group Managing Director Javvadi Rahul highlighted that the new showroom in Mangalagiri offers a modern shopping experience, featuring appliances such as TVs, ACs, refrigerators, washing machines, laptops, kitchenware, and mobile phones at competitive prices.

Founder Javvadi Gangadhara Rao reiterated that the group’s focus is on delivering quality products rather than prioritising profits, a principle upheld for the past 40 years. Javvadi Usha Kiran announced special discounts and offers on all products for Christmas, New Year, and Sankranti.

Padmasali Corporation Chairman Sadam Andaiah, Civil Supplies Director Thota Partha Saradhi, Mangalagiri TDP President Damarla Raju and attended the inauguration ceremony.