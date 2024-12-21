Only 24.9 per cent of Andhra’s coastline stable, 31 per cent eroded

VISAKHAPATNAM: Thirty-one per cent of Andhra Pradesh’s coastline is eroding, 44 per cent is accreting, and 24.9 per cent remains stable, according to a report by the National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR).

The report, titled ‘Management of Coastal Erosion along Andhra Pradesh - Shoreline Change Atlas of Andhra Pradesh,’ provides a detailed analysis of erosion and accretion patterns along the State’s 1,027.5 km-long coastline. The study, covering the period from 1990 to 2022, indicates that 318.96 km of the State’s coastline have experienced erosion, 256.32 km remain stable, and 452.3 km are under accretion.

While erosion means the land near the sea is being worn away by waves, currents, and storms, accretion means the opposite. An expert in the subject explained that accretion means the build up of sand and sediments, creating new land. However, this could be both good and bad. In Andhra’s case, accretion is not necessarily bad on its own, but must be carefully managed. If it leads to an imbalance, like worsening erosion elsewhere or affecting local livelihoods and ecosystems, it could become problematic. Sustainable coastal management can help balance the benefits and risks.

The study, conducted using Resourcesat-2 and LISS-IV satellite data, excluded river and creek areas and focused on the shoreface length.