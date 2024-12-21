Payment for paddy ryots in two hours: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: The government is committed to fair paddy procurement practices and ensuring that payments are made to farmers efficiently through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) within two hours, said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during a press meet at Dhanekula Engineering College on Friday after a field visit to a Rythu Seva Kendram (RSK) and a rice mill in Ganguru village.

Pointing out that a 40% rise in paddy procurement has been recorded this year, he said 22 lakh tonnes has been collected from 3.7 lakh farmers, compared to 12.55 lakh tonnes last year. He highlighted that payments for 93% paddy procured were made within 24 hours.

Further, Naidu warned of strict action under the PD (Preventive Detention) Act against those resorting to rice smuggling. “We will ensure the term ‘rice smuggler’ is not heard in the State,” he asserted.

During his visit to the RSK, he interacted with Akunuri Sambasiva Rao, a farmer who shared his difficulties in reading government messages related to paddy procurement.

Naidu explained how to read the messages on a mobile handset and checked the farmer’s details online, verifying the moisture percentage of paddy procured from Sambasiva Rao.

Farmers raised issues about the polluted canals, the need for dryers, and inconsistencies in moisture percentage measured at RSKs and mills. They also highlighted problems with gunny bags.