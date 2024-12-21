Payment for paddy ryots in two hours: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: The government is committed to fair paddy procurement practices and ensuring that payments are made to farmers efficiently through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) within two hours, said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during a press meet at Dhanekula Engineering College on Friday after a field visit to a Rythu Seva Kendram (RSK) and a rice mill in Ganguru village.
Pointing out that a 40% rise in paddy procurement has been recorded this year, he said 22 lakh tonnes has been collected from 3.7 lakh farmers, compared to 12.55 lakh tonnes last year. He highlighted that payments for 93% paddy procured were made within 24 hours.
Further, Naidu warned of strict action under the PD (Preventive Detention) Act against those resorting to rice smuggling. “We will ensure the term ‘rice smuggler’ is not heard in the State,” he asserted.
During his visit to the RSK, he interacted with Akunuri Sambasiva Rao, a farmer who shared his difficulties in reading government messages related to paddy procurement.
Plan to ensure water for Kharif via Pattiseema or Pulichintala by June
Naidu explained how to read the messages on a mobile handset and checked the farmer’s details online, verifying the moisture percentage of paddy procured from Sambasiva Rao.
Farmers raised issues about the polluted canals, the need for dryers, and inconsistencies in moisture percentage measured at RSKs and mills. They also highlighted problems with gunny bags.
The Chief Minister announced plans to ensure water supply for Kharif season through Pattiseema or Pulichintala by June. Further, he said moisture testing at RSKs and rice mills is being standardised, adding that five crore gunny bags have been distributed. He explained that plans are underway to introduce mobile dryers to address moisture issues and establish silos for storing paddy for six to eight months. Stating that farmers will be encouraged to grow demand-based paddy varieties, he said drones will be deployed for spraying pesticides and an Android app will be designed to identify damaged saplings.
Emphasising on the need for discussions between farmers and stakeholders for better marketing, he urged farmers to provide feedback via IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System) calls.
The Chief Minister enquired about the farmers debts. He emphasised the need for cultivating crops based on land and weather conditions to maximize income. Farmers expressed satisfaction with the paddy procurement process and timely credit of payments.
Later, Naidu visited the Venkatadri Oil and Rice Mill, where he observed moisture testing, packaging of paddy in gunny bags, and transportation processes. He reiterated the importance of strategic crop selection and said, “Farmers should cultivate crops that ensure profitability, whether on their own land or leased land.”
Ministers Nadendla Manohar (Civil Supplies), Kollu Ravindra (Mines, Geology & Excise) were also present.