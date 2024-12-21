Pilot project to speed up Srivari darshan

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has introduced a pilot project using facial recognition technology, which will enable common devotees to complete Lord Venkateswara’s darshan within an hour.

The initiative, led by TTD Chairman BR Naidu, will be tested for a week to assess its feasibility.

The new system, integrated with Artificial Intelligence (AI), generates time slots based on Aadhaar card details. Devotees will receive a face recognition slip specifying their darshan timing.

On arrival at the queue, their identity will be verified using facial recognition software, allowing them seamless entry and ensuring darshan is completed within an hour.

To implement the system, TTD is setting up 45 AI-monitored counters, eliminating the need for manual staff.

Four international firms have expressed interest in providing AI software for the project.

If successful, the proposal will be presented at the TTD Board meeting on December 24 for approval.

Devotees’ faces will be scanned at 20 strategic locations, including the railway station, bus stand, and Alipiri.

Time slots will then be allocated, enabling them to join the queue within an hour of their assigned time.

The initiative, inspired by the Digi Yatra system used at airports, aims to streamline the darshan process and improve convenience for devotees.

TTD also plans to regulate Very Important Person (VIP) access and curb black ticketing and tout interference.

By leveraging technology, the temple administration seeks to provide a dignified and efficient experience for all devotees.

If adopted, this innovative system promises to be a game-changer, significantly enhancing the management of darshan and benefiting lakhs of devotees visiting Tirumala every year.