Woman receives dead body in parcel in West Godavari district

VIJAYAWADA: In a shocking incident, a woman in Yendagandi village of West Godavari district received a parcel containing the body of an unidentified person on Thursday night.

The incident was reported at Yendagandi village in Undi mandal of West Godavari district. The parcel also contained a letter demanding the woman, identified as Naga Tulasi, Rs 1.3 crore. She immediately alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and collected clues from the scene. The body was sent to Bhimavaram Government General Hospital for post-mortem.

Elaborating on the case, West Godavari Superintendent of Police (SP) Adnan Nayeem Asmi told TNIE that Tulasi had sought financial aid from Kshatriya Seva Samithi for constructing her house. In response, the organisation had sent her two consignments containing tiles and paint a few months ago.

When she asked for more help, representatives of the Samithi reportedly promised to send her electrical appliances, including lights, fans, and switchboards. They had confirmed the same through a WhatsApp message. Subsequently, a person delivered the box to the woman at her doorstep on Thursday night and even informed her that it contained electrical appliances.

Special police teams formed to nab accused

However, when she opened the box, she found the body. There was also a letter in the parcel, demanding Tulasi to pay Rs 1.30 crore or face consequences, the SP added.

Stating that representatives of the Kshatriya Seva Samithi were summoned and questioned, the SP said, “The body is of a man aged about 45 years. He may have died four days ago. All police stations have been alerted and instructed to check for missing cases so that the man can be identified.”

Suspecting a conspiracy, the police officer informed this newspaper that Tulasi’s family members were not cooperating with the investigation. “We have questioned the family members is they had any disputes with relatives or other persons,” he said. Further, special police teams have been formed to track the vehicle and the person who delivered the parcel. He asserted that the case will be solved soon.