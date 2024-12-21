World Bank approves 800 million dollars loan for Amaravati development

VIJAYAWADA: The World Bank has sanctioned an $800 million loan to support the development of Amaravati, the ambitious greenfield capital of Andhra Pradesh. The funding is part of the Amaravati Integrated Urban Development Programme, aimed at establishing the city as a sustainable, climate-resilient growth hub.
The project prioritises building key trunk infrastructure, including a comprehensive road grid, efficient public transport systems, and advanced flood-mitigation measures. Additionally, water and wastewater management systems will be developed to meet the needs of the city’s future residents while addressing environmental concerns.
Auguste Tano Kouame, the World Bank’s Country Director for India, emphasised the project’s significance. “With its urban population projected to double by 2050, India seeks to create sustainable and liveable cities as engines of growth. Amaravati provides a unique opportunity to model this transformation,” he said.
The World Bank's involvement is also expected to attract private investments of over 600 million dollars, accelerating Amaravati’s financial sustainability. The collaboration between the Government of Andhra Pradesh, the World Bank, and private stakeholders underscores the global commitment to building sustainable urban centres.
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has also pledged 788.8 million dollars towards Amaravati’s development, alongside the World Bank’s contribution. Out of the total estimated loan of ₹15,000 crore for the project, the central government will provide the remaining share. By the end of this month, Rs 3,750 crore is set to be disbursed in advance, expediting the initial phases of construction.
The 800 million dollars loan from the World Bank comes with a maturity period of 29 years, including a six-year grace period. This financial structure ensures steady support for Amaravati’s transformation into a major economic and cultural hub.
Amaravati’s development, supported by international expertise and collaboration, is set to become a blueprint for sustainable urbanisation in India, showcasing a new era of growth and resilience.