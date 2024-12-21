World Bank approves 800 million dollars loan for Amaravati development

VIJAYAWADA: The World Bank has sanctioned an $800 million loan to support the development of Amaravati, the ambitious greenfield capital of Andhra Pradesh. The funding is part of the Amaravati Integrated Urban Development Programme, aimed at establishing the city as a sustainable, climate-resilient growth hub.

The project prioritises building key trunk infrastructure, including a comprehensive road grid, efficient public transport systems, and advanced flood-mitigation measures. Additionally, water and wastewater management systems will be developed to meet the needs of the city’s future residents while addressing environmental concerns.

Auguste Tano Kouame, the World Bank’s Country Director for India, emphasised the project’s significance. “With its urban population projected to double by 2050, India seeks to create sustainable and liveable cities as engines of growth. Amaravati provides a unique opportunity to model this transformation,” he said.