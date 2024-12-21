Zero tolerance to land grabbing: Andhra Pradesh CM

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 1,57,481 applications have been received so far at ‘Revenue Sadassulu’ being held in the State, said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. He participated in a Revenue Sadassu held at Edupugallu village in Penamaluru constituency of Krishna district on Friday, and received petitions from people.

Speaking at the Revenue Sadassu, the Chief Minister said of the total 1,57,481 applications received, 78,854 are related to the Record of Rights, 9,830 requests for house sites, and 9,528 complaints against land grabbing. Additionally, 8,366 applications are related to government land issues, 8,227 to encroachments, besides 8,000 complaints against authorities. The State government is determined to resolve all the long-standing land issues, and return the lands to rightful owners, he asserted.

Highlighting the importance of land for the livelihood of people, he said, “Whether it’s a yard, a cent or an acre, land is life.” Naidu highlighted the State’s strong record keeping tradition from the British era, contrasting it with issues in Telangana due to historical disruptions. He slammed the previous Land Titling Act for complicating ownership rights, and reminded that his government repealed the Act in its first Cabinet meeting. Additionally, the government has come up with the Land Grabbing Prohibition Act, 2024 to impose strict penalties, including imprisonment and fines, for land grabbing offences. “If anyone grabs even a cent of land, we will take serious action,” he warned.

A comprehensive land survey has been conducted in 6,698 of the State’s 16,816 villages so far. Complaints about errors in 2,79,148 cases have been received. All these grievances will be addressed transparently, including displaying revenue maps in villages, updating records, and resolving disputes related to survey numbers, heirs’ names, boundary issues, and prohibited lands. Once updated, landowners will get passbooks with QR code and geo-tagging for secure and accessible records, he said.

Naidu underlined transparency in revenue records by making SLR, RR, 1B Register and 22A lists accessible to the public. The previous regime caused a chaos by placing photos of Jagan Mohan Reddy on survey stones in the guise of land survey, incurring a huge expenditure. The government has taken up measures to remove photos. Naidu reaffirmed his commitment to effective governance, stating, “A day without a single petition means we have worked efficiently.”