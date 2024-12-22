11 children rescued from trafficker at Vizag railway station

VISAKHAPATNAM: Eleven children from Nabarangpur district in southern Odisha were reportedly rescued at the Visakhapatnam railway station while waiting to board a train on Saturday.

Reports suggest that the children were accompanied by a man identified as Ravi Kumar Bishoi, who was allegedly involved in human trafficking. Acting on a tip-off, authorities intercepted the children before they could board a train to Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu.

According to sources, arrangements were being made to send the girls to work in a textile industry. Preliminary information suggests that the man, reportedly, a native of Bihar, had been involved in human trafficking for several years. The children have been sent to a shelter home in Vizag. The Railway Protection Force has registered a case.