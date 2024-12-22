Action plan to put Guntur on top in growth

GUNTUR: As per the Swarna Andhra 2047 Vision, all required action will be taken to implement Central schemes effectively and put Guntur district on top in both welfare and development, said 20-Point Programme Chairman Lanka Dinakar.

He along with Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, held a review meeting on Central schemes here on Saturday.

He said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Viksit Bharat 2047 can only be achieved by realising CM Chandrababu Naidu’s Swarna Andhra Vision. He also mentioned that when the Centre allocated `540 crore for the Underground Drainage scheme in the Guntur Municipal Corporation in 2016, due to the negligence of the previous regime, the works came to a halt.

An action plan with revised estimates will be prepared to resume the project. Under MGNREGA, over 1.50 lakh people are getting employment in the district against 90 lakh job card holders. As many as 53,214 Lakhpati Didis have been identified, and the target of one lakh will be achieved soon. Over `40 crore under AMRUT 1.0 was not properly spent, and construction of only 20,368 units was taken up out of 65,800 sanctioned under PMAY in the last five years, he explained.

Pemmasani said the State government is implementing all the Central schemes effectively. District Collector S Nagalakshmi and other officials were present.