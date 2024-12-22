APSFL issues legal notice to Ram Gopal Varma, swindle of Rs 1.15 crore alleged

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that film director Ram Gopal Varma obtained pecuniary gains during the previous YSRCP regime in the name of movie telecasting on the Andhra Pradesh State FiberNet Limited (APSFL) First Day - First Show platform to the tune of Rs 1.15 crore, APSFL Managing Director K Dinesh Kumar served legal notices on RGV on Saturday.

The legal notices were also served on APSFL former Assistant General Manager Vuyyuru Guna Sasank Reddy, APSFL former managing director Maddirala Madhusudan Reddy, Ravi Shankar Varma Gottumukkula, partner of RGV Aarvi Group, and RGV company seeking immediate action, and payment of Rs 1.15 crore along with interest of 12% per annum.

Dinesh Kumar alleged that RGV and two other respondents entered into an agreement with the APSFL former Assistant General Manager and the former MD for telecasting the movie Vyuham Part 1 and Part 2 on APSFL First Day - First Show platform in March this year on non-exclusive basis for a period of 60 days from the date of agreement, and agreed to pay a minimum guarantee one-time payment of Rs 2 crore for 2 lakh subscriptions, and also agreed to share 75% of revenue for RGV Aarvi Group and 25% for APSFL for the income generated after 2 lakh subscriptions.

“However, no authorisation letter was found in the record authorising to sign the agreement, and binding the APSFL for such a huge financial commitment,” the MD revealed.

The agreement also violated the norms to recommend for telecasting Vyuham on APSFL. “The former AGM and former MD caused loss to the tune of Rs 1.15 crore without verifying the records of actual subscriptions. The former AGM and the former MD deviated rules for Vyuham movie in order to benefit RGV and his firm,” the legal notice read.

No assignee names, no assignor representatives names were mentioned in the agreement.

No names and seals of RGV Aarvi Group, and other key details were found. The MD further said all the four are jointly and severally liable for the loss caused to APSFL, and asked the quartet to pay the siphoned amount of Rs 1.15 crore along with interest of 12% per annum, failing which legal action will be initiated against them.