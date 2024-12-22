Five-day annual Bhavani Deeksha Viramana begins in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: The five-day annual Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment commenced on a grand note at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Saturday.

On the first day of the relinquishment process, more than 30,000 devotees thronged the temple, relinquished their mandala and ardha-mandala Bhavani Deeksha, and offered prayers to the presiding deity.

Anticipating the devotee rush, temple authorities made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth conduct of the Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment, scheduled from December 21 to 25. Temple authorities have arranged five queue lines from Vinayaka Swamy temple at Canal Road to the temple hilltop and Sanctum Sanctorum of the temple. The Bhavani devotees, who observed the deeksha for 21 days or 41 days, completed Giri Pradakshina barefoot and joined the queue lines. After completing the darshan, the Bhavani devotees dropped ghee-filled coconuts and other puja paraphernalia in the Homa Gundam. Devotees were allowed to have darshanam of the deity from 6:30 am. Darshan will be allowed from 3 am to 11 pm for the remaining four days.

According to the temple officials, as many as 200 Guru Bhavanis from various parts of the State were specially appointed by the Durga temple authorities near Mallikarjuna Maha Mandapam.