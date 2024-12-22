Heavy rains likely in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, R’seema for next four days

VISAKHAPATNAM: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported on Saturday that a depression over the west-central Bay of Bengal was moving east-northeast at 7 kmph and lay 430 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam as of 5:30 am. The system is expected to weaken over the sea within 12 hours. Thunderstorms, lightning, and heavy rains are predicted for South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema from December 23 to 26.

CM directs officials to take steps to mitigate loss

In view of this, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday reviewed the rainfall situation, discussing measures taken in the affected districts. Officials informed him that people in vulnerable areas have been alerted and schools in some regions have been closed as a precaution. They also briefed him about crop damages reported in some areas.

The Chief Minister directed district officials to collect crop damage details once the rains subside and ensure timely compensation for farmers. He stressed the importance of promptly sharing weather updates with farmers and instructed officials at all levels to remain vigilant and proactive.

Meanwhile, in Vizag, heavy rains damaged coastal areas on Saturday. Authorities have been instructed to implement public safety measures and remain alert to the evolving situation.