‘NDA achieved 100 per cent strike rate in water users association polls’: Minister Nimmala Rama

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the previous YSRCP regime of completely destroying the irrigation sector, Water Resources Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu said it did not even remove water hyacinth in the canals, and apply grease to the sluice gates of projects.

Speaking to mediapersons at the TDP headquarters on Saturday, he said while the TDP government gave priority to irrigation during 2014-19, the previous YSRC government ruined the entire system.

“Now, the TDP-led NDA government has laid emphasis on putting the irrigation sector back on track. The coalition government has conducted the Water Users Association elections to strengthen the irrigation sector,” he said.

Farmers, who were vexed with the previous YSRCP regime, gave their massive mandate to the NDA candidates in the WUA polls, and the coalition achieved a 100% strike rate, he said.

Reiterating that the government is going ahead with the plan to complete the Polavaram Irrigation Project by 2027, Nimmala said efforts are on to take Godavari water to Uttarandhra through the Polavaram Left Main Canal by June 2025 by inviting Rs 900 crore tenders.

Similarly, works worth Rs 2,500 crore will be launched soon to supply irrigation and drinking water to Rayalaseema through the Handri - Neeva Sujala Sravanthi Project. “Our aim is to supply at least 3,550 cusecs of water to Rayalaseema by June 2025. The works of Veligonda project will also be completed by June 2026,” he added.