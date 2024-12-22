YSRC celebrates Jagan’s birthday, CM greets him

VIJAYAWADA: Birthday wishes poured in for YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday.

Governor S Abdul Nazeer conveyed birthday wishes to Jagan. In a post on ‘X’, the Governor said, “I extend my heartiest felicitations and warm greetings to Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, former chief minister on his birthday. May God Almighty bless you with good health, happiness and long life in the service of people.”

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also extended birthday wishes to Jagan. Taking to ‘X’, Naidu posted “Warm birthday greetings to @ysjagan Garu. May he be blessed with good health and a long life.”

Jagan thanked all those who extended their blessings and wishes on his birthday. He also thanked those conducting social service activities to mark the occasion. The YSRCP rank and file celebrated the birthday of Jagan with enthusiasm across Andhra Pradesh.

The YSRCP headquarters was abuzz with celebrations as leaders, cadres, and supporters gathered in large numbers.

YSRCP State coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy inaugurated the event by cutting the cake amidst cheers and slogans. Party leaders highlighted Jagan’s unwavering commitment to public welfare, describing him as a leader who redefined governance with his visionary policies.