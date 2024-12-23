Andhra Pradesh registers slight dip in forest & tree cover

VISAKHAPATNAM: Forest area in Andhra Pradesh, excluding tree cover, decreased from 30,223.62 sq km in 2021 to 30,084.96 sq km in 2023, marking a decline of 138.66 sq km, the India State of Forest Report (ISFR) 2023 revealed.

Similarly, the combined forest and tree cover in Andhra Pradesh reduced from 35,470.98 sq km in 2021 to 35,424.98 sq km in 2023, reflecting a loss of 46 sq km. With this change, the State’s forest and tree cover now constitutes 21.74% of its total geographical area of 1,62,922.57 sq km.

The India State of Forest Report 2023, the 18th biennial assessment of India’s forests, was delayed by over a year. It was initially scheduled for release last year, but was launched by Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on December 21. India’s total forest and tree cover has increased to 25.17% in 2023 from 24.62% as per ISFR-2021, the report revealed.

As per the report, 23,867.76 sq. km of forest cover in the State is within recorded forest areas, while 6,217.20 sq km lies outside the recorded forest boundaries.

In a concerning trend, the State ranks second nationwide in forest cover loss, following Madhya Pradesh, which recorded a decline of 371.54 sq km. On a positive note, the State witnessed an increase in mangrove cover, which grew by 13.01 sq km between 2021 and 2023, reaching a total of 421.43 sq km. This growth is attributed to natural regeneration, plantation initiatives, conservation efforts, and the inclusion of previously unaccounted patches, including those in Visakhapatnam.

AP recorded 1,073 large forest fires in 2023-24

Significant improvements were observed in Krishna, Bapatla, and Kakinada districts. However, the State continues to lack ‘Very Dense Mangrove’ cover. Of the total mangrove cover, 213.90 sq km is classified as ‘Moderately Dense’, and 207.53 sq km as ‘Open’ mangrove.

Over the past decade, Andhra Pradesh’s forest cover has seen a net increase. In 2013, the State’s forest cover stood at 26,043.53 sq. km, compared to 30,084.96 sq. km in 2023 -- a rise of 4,041.43 sq. km -- marking a 15.52% increase.

The report also highlighted concerns about forest fires. AP recorded 1,073 large forest fire events during the 2023-24 fire season, ranking third nationwide after Uttarakhand and Odisha. A total of 5,286.76 sq km of forest area was affected by fires, the highest in the country.