Godavari-Penna project will be game changer: Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu

KADAPA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has accorded top priority to the Godavari-Penna river interlinking project to transform Rayalaseema into a fertile region, said Water Resources Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu.

Accompanied by Jammalamadugu MLA C Adinarayana Reddy and irrigation officials, he inspected the Gandikota project in Kondapuram mandal on Sunday.

Speaking to the media, he said the issue of compensation for all the Gandikota project evacuees will be taken to the notice of the Chief Minister and justice will be done to them.

Slamming the previous YSRCP regime for pushing the State into Rs 14 lakh crore debt, he said, “They mortgaged collectorates, tahsildar offices and TIDCO houses, yet failed to build proper infrastructure.”

Highlighting the Chief Minister’s vision, he said, “Efforts are underway to divert water from Godavari to Krishna, then to Nagarjuna Sagar Right Canal, Bollapalli and Banakacherla. This will ensure water supply to the drought-prone Rayalaseema from multiple directions. The Godavari-Penna interlinking project, which is estimated to cost Rs 80,000 crore, will be a game changer.”

Discussions with irrigation experts and agencies are going on to finalise the project details, including water transfer methods and costs. “Once implemented, Rayalaseema will regain its glory as a land of prosperity,” Nimmala said.

He alleged that former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to fulfil his promise of providing an additional compensation of Rs 3.75 lakh each to Gandikota displaced families. The NDA government will ensure justice to them, he asserted.

Unlike the previous YSRCP regime which ignored the essential maintenance of reservoirs and irrigation canals, the NDA government has filled 95% of reservoirs and ensured water supply to all major tanks and lakes in Kadapa district. “Efficient water management has enabled us to fill 250 tanks in the region,” he said.

Nimmala received petitions from the Gandikota project evacuees, promising to address their grievances at the earliest. Water Resources Department Chief Engineer Srinivasulu, SEs Mallikarjuna Reddy and Venkataramaiah, Jammalamadugu RDO Sai Sri, TDP incharge C Bhupesh Reddy and other leaders were present.