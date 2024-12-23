Guntur SP directs police to intensify night vigil to curb anti-social activities

GUNTUR: Guntur District Superintendent of Police (SP) Sathish Kumar has directed police officials to intensify night patrols to curb unnecessary movement during late hours. During surprise inspections at Chebrolu, Ponnur Rural, Old Guntur and Ponnur Town police stations on Sunday, the SP reviewed night beat arrangements and offered suggestions for improvement.

Speaking on the occasion, he instructed officers to counsel individuals found loitering without valid reasons and warned that repeat offenders would face legal action. Details and fingerprints of suspicious persons must be recorded, and shop closure timings strictly enforced, he said.

The SP noted groups of youths gathered at NTR Circle in Nara Koduru, Budampadu main road, and Sangadigunta centre during his rounds. He ordered officers to detain them and impound their vehicles.

SP Sathish directed zone in-charges, sub-division night patrol in-charges, and district night rounds officials to devise plans for effective patrolling to prevent illegal activities. In a separate initiative, the Guntur police launched ‘Cyber Valour 2024’ to raise awareness about cybercrimes.