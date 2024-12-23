Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha visits Kanaka Durga temple, reviews arrangements

VIJAYAWADA: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha visited the Sri Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri on Sunday to review arrangements for the ongoing Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment process.

Accompanied by NTR District Police Commissioner SV Rajashekhar Babu, District Collector G Lakshmi Sha, DCP Gowthami Sali, and temple executive officer KS Rama Rao, Anitha inspected the facilities set up for the convenience of Bhavani devotees.

During her visit, Anitha and her family were welcomed with temple honors by priests and officials.

They participated in the darshan of the presiding deity Kanaka Durga, received blessings, and were presented with a portrait of the goddess and laddu prasadam.

Speaking to mediapersons, Anitha said the district administration had made elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Viramana process, which will continue until December 25. She urged officials to ensure a hassle-free experience for devotees. “Over one lakh devotees have relinquished their deeksha so far, and we expect the numbers to increase in the coming days,” she said.

Later, Anitha visited the Integrated Command Control Centre at the Model Guest House to monitor proceedings via CCTV and drone footage. She also reviewed the child monitoring system implemented to reunite missing children with their families.

“The use of technology has been crucial in tracing missing children. So far, 1,960 child monitoring tags have been issued,” she said.

The district administration has also arranged food, milk, and water along the six-kilometer Giri Pradakshina route for devotees.

VMC chief oversees arrangements

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Dhyanachandra HM directed officials to ensure smooth arrangements for Bhavani devotees performing Deeksha relinquishment rituals. During his inspection on Sunday, he visited Lord Vinayaka temple, Seethamma Padalu, Krishnaveni Ghat, Kesakhandanashala, Control Room, Babburi Grounds, Punnami Ghat, Kummaripalem Centre, and the Giri Pradakshina route.