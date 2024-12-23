Andhra Pradesh

Man critical after inhaling toxic gas at pharma company in Andhra Pradesh

Anakapalli district superintendent of police Tuhin Sinha said the incident happened on Monday morning in the production block of the company at Parawada during a chemical reaction.
ANAKAPALLI: Two persons who suspectedly inhaled a toxic gas at a private pharma company at Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City in the district are hospitalised and one of them is in critical condition, said a police official on Monday.

Anakapalli district superintendent of police Tuhin Sinha said the incident happened on Monday morning in the production block of the company at Parawada during a chemical reaction.

"Two helpers inhaled some of the gases, and they felt unconscious (and) because of that they were shifted to the hospital. Both are undergoing treatment. One person is a bit critical, while the second person is out of danger," Sinha told PTI.

The affected workers are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Visakhapatnam.

According to the SP, the gas leak occurred while transferring the chemicals into a scrubber which deals with harmful gases.

"We are also verifying if there is any criminal liability which can be attached or not," Sinha added.

