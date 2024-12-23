Ministers ask Prakasam Collector to study tremors

VIJAYAWADA: In the wake of tremors reported in Darsi constituency of Prakasam district on Saturday and Sunday, Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar and Social Welfare Minister Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy have taken proactive measures to address the situation.

The two ministers have reached out to the Prakasam District Collector, urging him to conduct a study on the recurring seismic activity for two consecutive days.

Emphasising the importance of understanding the cause of seismic activity, they directed the Collector to coordinate with the Disaster Management Department and initiate discussions with scientists from the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI).

The study is meant to ascertain details such as the epicenter and underlying reasons behind the frequent tremors.

The ministers called for a comprehensive report on the seismic events, stressing the need for scientific analysis, and precautionary measures to ensure public safety.

They assured the public that all necessary steps will be taken to mitigate risks and safeguard the community.