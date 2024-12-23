Nara Devaansh sets record as fastest checkmate solver

VIJAYAWADA: Nine-year-old Nara Devaansh, son of IT Minister N Lokesh has set a world record for solving 175 chess checkmate puzzles in record time. The achievement, recognised by the World Book of Records, London, highlights Devaansh’s exceptional talent in chess at a young age. The record attempt, titled ‘Checkmate Marathon,’ required Devaansh to solve progressively challenging puzzles from the renowned chess book ‘5334 Problems, Combinations, and Games’ by László Polgár.

His accomplishment was supported by months of preparation under the guidance of his coach K Rajashekar Reddy, and encouragement from his parents, Lokesh and Brahmani. Lokesh said, “Devaansh’s dedication and passion for chess are inspiring. I’m grateful to Roy Chess Academy for making his training enjoyable.”

Taking to X, CM N Chandrababu Naidu wrote, “Well done, @naradevaansh! Congratulations on setting the World Record for Fastest Checkmate Solver by completing 175 puzzles! Your hard work is inspiring.”