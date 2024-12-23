PDS rice case: YSRCP leader Nani fails to appear for questioning

VIJAYAWADA: Machilipatnam’s Robertsonpet police served notices on senior YSRCP leader and former minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) and his son Krishnamurthy alias Kittu, directing them to appear before the investigation officer pertaining to a case registered in connection with the missing of 185 tonnes of PDS rice stored in their godown on Sunday.

However, both Nani and Kittu did not appear before the investigation officer for questioning pertaining to the alleged irregularities in the PDS rice distribution and hoarding.

It may be recalled that Robertsonpet police registered a case against Perni Jayasudha, wife of Nani, following a complaint lodged by Civil Supplies Officer Kotireddy, alleging irregularities in the storage of ration rice to the tune of 185 tonnes in their godown. In his complaint, he alleged that 185 tonnes of PDS rice stored in the godown registered in the name of Jayasudha, went missing when the officials carried out a surprise inspection last month.

It is learnt that Nani built the godown at Potlapalem village, and gave it to the Civil Supplies Department for rent. “Since both the respondents did not appear before the investigation officer, we will proceed in the case after taking the legal opinion,” said Robertsonpet police inspector Yesubabu.