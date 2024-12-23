Stop blame game for Pushpa stampede: Palla Srinivasa Rao

VISAKHAPATNAM: Commenting on the stampede that occurred at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on December 4 during the premiere of Pushpa-2, TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao on Sunday opined that both the Telangana Intelligence Department and film actor Allu Arjun share responsibility for the unfortunate incident. A woman lost her life, and her 8-year-old son suffered asphyxiation in the incident.

“With the actor’s immense popularity and the excitement surrounding the film, the Intelligence Department should have anticipated the large turnout,” he remarked.

Speaking to the media here, he further noted that actors and filmmakers should also have a role in foreseeing such situations. “Given the fan following of the film actors and the emotional connection their fans share with them, the filmmakers should plan events more cautiously to avoid such untoward incidents. Proper planning could have prevented this tragedy,” he felt.

He further shared a personal experience, saying, “Even I went to watch the film on the first day, and was amazed to see the overwhelming crowd. Such situations could be avoided with proper planning and foresight.”

Palla emphasised the need to move beyond blame game, and focus on preventing such incidents in the future. “Rather than indulging in a blame game, all parties involved must take necessary steps to ensure such incidents do not recur in the future. It is everyone’s responsibility to safeguard public safety,” he said.

The State TDP chief also remarked that the issue concerns public welfare and should not be dismissed simply because it occurred in Telangana.

“This is a public matter, and we are expressing our views to ensure measures are taken to prevent similar tragedies,” he observed. He also highlighted the potential of developing the film industry in Andhra Pradesh. Referring to remarks of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan, he said, “With Hyderabad’s film market becoming saturated, Andhra Pradesh could become another hub of the Telugu cinema industry. The State offers scenic locations and abundant talent, which could support the industry’s growth and create employment opportunities for locals.”

Palla concluded by stressing the importance of creating a safe and well-managed environment for such film events, regardless of their location, to avoid future mishaps.