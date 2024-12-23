TTD Vision 2047 to strike balance between tradition and modernity

TIRUMALA: With the clarion call given by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who emphasised the need to balance traditional aesthetics with modern functionality in Tirumala’s development, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) aims to transform the hill shrine into a role model pilgrim centre with its Vision 2047 Mission, said TTD Executive Officer (EO) J Syamala Rao.
Speaking to newsmen at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala on Sunday, the EO elaborated on the various development activities brought in the last six months. He explained that the TTD has invited proposals for ‘Tirumala Vision 2047’, a strategic initiative that focuses on planned development, environmental management, and heritage conservation in Tirumala, in alignment with ‘Swarna Andhra Vision 2047’. The plan includes 18 projects such as footpaths, smart parking, new link roads, subways, and the redevelopment of areas like Rambagicha bus stand, Balaji bus stand, and development of a base camp in 42 acres at Alipiri.
Further, EO Syamala Rao said in 2019, Tirumala Zonal Planning was done as part of the TUDA Master Plan. However, this proposal was based on 2017 statistics, which do not suit the present requirements. So, aiming at Vision 2047, the zonal development plan is being revised to meet current and future needs. He also mentioned that TTD has invited reputed agencies to contribute to this plan.
Comprehensive food policy in pipeline
The EO announced a new food policy, waste management policy, exclusive accommodation system, and automation scanning facility. To tackle the usage of sub-standard raw material for the preparation of Annaprasadam and at local eateries, TTD will be introducing a comprehensive food policy, tailor-made for big and small canteens. The aim is to ensure quality food at affordable prices. The procurement policy will cover items like cashew nuts, dried grapes, almonds, tur dal, cardamom, pepper, and other precious groceries. Experts like Reliance Retail will work with TT D for six months to build an efficient ecosystem.
Focus on improving food quality, sanctity of temple
Since the last six months, several activities have been undertaken to improve food quality in Annadanam, which have yielded positive results. The EO expressed satisfaction with the current quality of Laddu prasadam and quality of ghee. A much-awaited laboratory for testing ghee quality and purity will be operational from the second week of January, reducing dependency on outsourced testing. The EO also said the TT D has decided to transfer 31 non-Hindu employees to government departments or to consider VRS. Legal opinion has been sought in this regard. To speed up accommodation, darshan, and other services, TTD is considering automation instead of manual operation.