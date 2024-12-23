TTD Vision 2047 to strike balance between tradition and modernity

TIRUMALA: With the clarion call given by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who emphasised the need to balance traditional aesthetics with modern functionality in Tirumala’s development, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) aims to transform the hill shrine into a role model pilgrim centre with its Vision 2047 Mission, said TTD Executive Officer (EO) J Syamala Rao.

Speaking to newsmen at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala on Sunday, the EO elaborated on the various development activities brought in the last six months. He explained that the TTD has invited proposals for ‘Tirumala Vision 2047’, a strategic initiative that focuses on planned development, environmental management, and heritage conservation in Tirumala, in alignment with ‘Swarna Andhra Vision 2047’. The plan includes 18 projects such as footpaths, smart parking, new link roads, subways, and the redevelopment of areas like Rambagicha bus stand, Balaji bus stand, and development of a base camp in 42 acres at Alipiri.

Further, EO Syamala Rao said in 2019, Tirumala Zonal Planning was done as part of the TUDA Master Plan. However, this proposal was based on 2017 statistics, which do not suit the present requirements. So, aiming at Vision 2047, the zonal development plan is being revised to meet current and future needs. He also mentioned that TTD has invited reputed agencies to contribute to this plan.