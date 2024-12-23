YSRCP to organise ‘Porubata’ against hike in electricity charges on December 27

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRCP has announced State-wide protests on December 27 against the steep hike in electricity charges, which imposed an additional burden of Rs 15,485 crore on the people of Andhra Pradesh.

YSRCP senior leaders, including former ministers Merugu Nagarjuna, Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao and Jogi Ramesh, released the poster of Porubata programme at the party central office on Sunday.

They lashed out at the TDP-led NDA government for ‘betraying’ the people of the State by not implementing its Super Six promises. Reiterating the YSRCP commitment to fighting for the people’s cause, they demanded that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu immediately roll back the power tariff hike.

On December 27, the YSRCP will organise protests in all the Assembly constituencies, and at APTransco offices in the State demanding the rollback of power tariff hike. Later, YSRCP leaders will submit representations to APTransco authorities seeking withdrawal of the tariff hike.

Appealing to the people to participate in ‘YSRCP Porubata’ in large numbers, the leaders said the party is determined to continue the stir till the additional burden is lifted.