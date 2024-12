VIJAYAWADA: Terming Amaravati as a self-financed city, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) P Narayana announced that the State government is taking steps to develop satellite cities, through land pooling, in line with the development of ports.

Asserting that the initiative aims to bolster the State’s infrastructure and economy, he assured citizens that development costs would not burden the public, as loans would be repaid through funds raised via land pooling from farmers.

Following the 44th CRDA (Capital Region Development Authority) meeting, chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the State Secretariat on Monday, Narayana briefed mediapersons on the decisions taken. Emphasising the importance of a capital for the State, he reiterated that Amaravati was selected to meet world-class standards.

Sharing updates on the development of the capital city, the Minister pointed out that the CRDA has approved the construction of roads in Amaravati Zone-7 and 10 layouts with an investment of Rs 2,723 crore.

Focus is on growth of all dists: Minister

He highlighted that works worth Rs 47,288 crore have been approved by the CRDA. Further, he declared that most of the remaining projects will be approved by the end of December, with tenders scheduled to be invited by January 15, 2025.

Besides the development of Amaravati, the Minister said, the State government has laid focus on ensuring the growth of all districts in the State. Several central institutions were allocated to different districts following the State reorganisation, he added. The Tribal University was established in Vizianagaram, while IIM and the Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy in Visakhapatnam, and AIIMS in Mangalagiri, he pointed out.

Highlighting ongoing efforts to boost the State’s economy, Narayana noted the Lulu Group has agreed to invest in Visakhapatnam, while Kurnool is set to be transformed into a drone hub.