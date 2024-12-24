Andhra Dy CM Pawan Kalyan stresses transparency, accountability in public works

VIJAYAWADA: “Every penny spent by the TDP-led NDA government’s treasury should benefit the people for generations,” asserted Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan during his visit to Krishna district on Monday. His statement highlights the State government’s commitment to transparency and quality in public infrastructure projects.

As part of his inspection tour, the Deputy Chief Minister reviewed critical infrastructure works in the Penamalur and Gudivada Assembly constituencies on Monday.

It may be noted that two months ago, during the ‘Palle Pandaga’ programme in Kankipadu, Penamalur MLA Bode Prasad brought the deplorable condition of the Godavarru-Royyur road to Pawan Kalyan’s attention. The Deputy Chief Minister promptly sanctioned funds, ensuring the swift initiation of road construction.

The road, spanning five kilometres from the Kankipadu bus stand to Godavarru, is being constructed with Rs 3 crore from the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) and the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). Of this, 3.63 km were funded by NREGS, while the remaining portion was covered using SDRF funds. The project involves laying a cement concrete road (CC) up to Godavarru, with the remaining stretch being upgraded to a bitumen (BT) road. Officials assured the Deputy Chief Minister that the project would be completed by the Sankranti festival.

Inspecting the construction site, Pawan Kalyan personally examined the road layers to ensure adherence to quality standards. Stressing the importance of a solid foundation, he emphasised durability as a priority.

Residents of Kankipadu, Royyur, and Godavarru expressed their gratitude, recounting years of hardship due to the dilapidated road. They lauded the Deputy Chief Minister for addressing their grievances and taking swift action.

Dy CM reviews drinking water scheme works in Gudivada

Later, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan visited Mallayapalem village in the Gudivada constituency to inspect the implementation of the Rural Safe Drinking Water Scheme. Earlier, Gudivada MLA Venigandla Ramu highlighted water supply issues affecting 44 villages during the Palle Pandaga programme. Acting promptly, the State government allocated `3.8 crore for repairs, which included replacing damaged filter beds in 14 villages.

During his inspection, the Deputy Chief Minister tested water samples and evaluated storage tanks and filter beds. He emphasised the need to maintain high standards to ensure the availability of clean drinking water for rural communities.

Pawan Kalyan’s hands-on approach won widespread praise from residents and leaders alike. Villagers appreciated his decision to personally inspect the projects rather than relying solely on official reports. His commitment to addressing local issues with urgency and thoroughness resonated deeply with the communities.

Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra, MLAs Bode Prasad, Mandali Buddha Prasad, Krishna Collector DK Balaji, and Panchayati Raj Commissioner Krishna Teja were present.