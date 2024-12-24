Andhra govt to complete 1.8 lakh TIDCO houses by June 12 to mark first anniversary

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 1.18 lakh Township and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TIDCO) houses will be completed by June 12 next year to mark one year governance of the TDP-led NDA government, asserted Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Dr P Narayana.

Speaking to mediapersons after the Chief Minister’s review on the progress of TIDCO works at the Secretariat on Monday, Narayana informed the key decisions made during the meeting.

During the review meeting which focused on the measures to expedite the completion of TIDCO houses, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has approved the payment of Rs 102 crore to clear pending non-performing assets regarding TIDCO houses, which had been stalled following bank objections.

Between 2014 and 2019, the Union government sanctioned 7,01,481 TIDCO houses for the State, with administrative permissions granted for 5,00,000 units. Of this, 4,54,706 houses were grounded, and construction of 3,13,832 units began in 2019.

The Union and State governments decided to allocate Rs 3.90 lakh per house construction, with the Centre contributing Rs 1.90 lakh while the State bears the remainder. The beneficiary was to be paid through bank loans, however the previous government had disrupted the process, stalling the works.

The MAUD Minister slammed the previous YSRCP regime for failing to complete the sanctioned houses, informed that only 2,61,640 houses were taken up for construction while the rest were cancelled. Therefore, the decided to put the matter to rest and expedite the construction of houses and approved the release of Rs 102 crore, he said.