VISAKHAPATNAM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stones for the Green Hydrogen Project and the South Coast Railway Zone in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalle on January 8, 2025.

The ceremony was previously scheduled for November 29. However, it was rescheduled due to heavy rain alerts.

Confirming the Prime Minister’s participation in the programme, Anakapalle MP CM Ramesh on Monday said Modi will also address a public meeting during his visit. Elaborating on Anakapalle’s development, the MP pointed out that three Kendriya Vidyalayas are planned for the district.

These schools will be established in Anakapalle, Narsipatnam, and the Chodavaram-Madugula areas, he said.

He also revealed plans to develop the district’s 90 km coastline into a major tourism destination.

“Projects to enhance Muthyalamma Palem Beach and the Alluri Sitarama Raju Memorial Park are in the pipeline. Detailed planning is underway in coordination with officials,” he explained.

Anakapalle attracted Rs 2.5L crore investments in 6 months

On the infrastructure front, Ramesh highlighted that tenders for a six-lane road from Anakapalle to Rajamahendravaram would be invited soon. “Efforts are also being made to improve the road between Anakapalle and Visakhapatnam. Another highway proposal -- linking Sabbavaram with Madugula, Chodavaram, and Narsipatnam -- is also under consideration,” he stated.

He further highlighted that the district has attracted Rs 2.5 lakh crore in investments over the past six months, including a commitment by ArcelorMittal to invest Rs 1.5 crore for establishing a steel plant on 2,200 acres.

“We are also chalking out plans to establish a third pharma SEZ (special economic zone) in Nakkapalli, similar to those in Atchutapuram and Parawada. Efforts are being made to set up a new aluminium plant, with district officials commencing land acquisition for the project.

This initiative is expected to bring an additional Rs 70,000 crore in investments to the district,” he added. Ramesh asserted that the Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanti project will be completed to address drinking and irrigation water needs in the district.