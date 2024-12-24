Rs 14,000 crore investment for semiconductor sector is proof of confidence in AP govt: Min TG Bharath

KURNOOL: Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Food Processing TG Bharath asserted that Kurnool will emerge as a hub for innovation and industrialisation. He emphasised that the State government is committed to transforming the district into a dynamic industrial centre.

In an exclusive conversation with TNIE, the Minister detailed a potential investment of Rs 14,000 crore in the semiconductor sector at the Orvakal Industrial Hub in Kurnool district.

He highlighted that representatives from an Indo-Japanese company recently met with IT Minister Nara Lokesh in Amaravati, expressing their intent to invest in the State.

Bharath explained that the Rs 14,000-crore investment is a testament to the growing confidence of both international and domestic companies in the region’s potential.

He further elaborated on the semiconductor sector’s vast potential to revolutionise the State’s economic future. The Minister noted that the investment will not only stimulate industrial growth but also create significant employment opportunities for the local population.

“The establishment of the semiconductor industry will foster innovation, boost the technology sector, and position Andhra Pradesh as a leader in high-tech manufacturing,” he observed.

Additionally, Bharath credited both Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh for their emphasis on balanced development across all regions of the State, which has been crucial in attracting investments.

“Under the Chief Minister’s leadership, we can expect a future filled with groundbreaking innovations and technological advancements. The people of Kurnool and the entire Rayalaseema region stand to benefit greatly from these developments,” he noted.

Bharath also highlighted the recent advancements, stating that the Centre has approved the allocation of Rs 2,786 crore for the upcoming industrial hub in Orvakal, which spans 2,621 acres and could generate employment for approximately 45,000 people. The State government plans to allocate 300 acres within the Orvakal Hub to establish a drone manufacturing and research unit, he added.