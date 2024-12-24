Seating snub sparks chaos in Kadapa council meet

KADAPA: The general body meeting of Kadapa Municipal Corporation (KMC) turned into a war of words as a dispute between Mayor K Suresh Babu and local MLA Reddeppagari Madhavi Reddy escalated over seating arrangements. The session devolved into chaos with arguments and scuffles, culminating in the suspension of several TDP corporators.

The controversy began when Ex-officio member and MLA R Madhavi Reddy was not assigned a seat next to the Mayor on the dais as per protocol, but was instead asked to sit among the corporators. Taking serious exception to the protocol violation, the MLA and TDP corporators staged a protest, demanding respect for her position. The TDP corporators declared they would obstruct proceedings unless the MLA was allotted her rightful place.

Mayor K Suresh Babu from YSRCP, remained firm, insisting on proceeding with the agenda. MLA Madhavi Reddy and her supporters held placards, accusing the Mayor of disrespecting women and violating traditions.

The meeting began with a heavy police presence. The police imposed Section 144 around the Corporation office.

The TDP and YSRCP corporators engaged in a verbal war, with both sides shouting slogans and disrupting proceedings. At one point, the MLA tore up the meeting agenda, leading to further commotion. Scuffles broke out between corporators, prompting police intervention. The Mayor eventually announced the suspension of seven TDP corporators, adjourning the meeting for 30 minutes.

After the break, the MLA and the suspended corporators returned to the hall, where the chaos reached a new high. Both parties levelled accusations over meal arrangements, with the MLA alleging discrimination against the reporters and TDP corporators.

Despite the disorder, the YSRCP, holding a majority in KMC, passed the agenda items by voice vote.