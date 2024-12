VIJAYAWADA: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday registered an FIR against N Sanjay, former Additional Director General of APCID (Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department) and former Director General of AP State Disaster Response and Fire Services, who was recently suspended on charges of misconduct, misuse of power and misutilisation of government funds to the tune of Rs 1.36 crore.

Sauthrika Technologies and Infra Private Limited and Kritvyap Technologies Private Limited were also named in the FIR. The accused were booked under Sections 13(1)(a) read with 13(2) and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988, and IPC Sections 409, 420,477A read 120B.

According to the FIR, Sanjay, while serving as DG of the Fire Services Department, allegedly manipulated tender processes to award a contract for development and maintenance of AGNI-NOC portal, mobile application and supply of hardware to Vijayawada-based Sauthrika Technologies and Infra.

The FIR stated that a payment of Rs 59,93,000 was fraudulently facilitated to the company on February 22, 2023, within one week after the agreement, albeit slow progress in the development of AGNI-NOC portal. Further, the IPS officer has been accused of purchasing 10 laptops from Sauthrika Technologies and Infra at an exorbitant price of Rs 17,89,784.

‘No tenders called for any procurement’

He has been charged with not calling for any tenders through e-procurement, which he was required to do, besides obtaining any competitive quotations.

During his tenure with the AP CID, he has been charged with manipulating tender processes to award a contract to Kritvyap Technologies Private Limited for conducting awareness meetings and workshops for SC/STs (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) on the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. On investigating, officials learnt that the company was non-existent as its office was not found at the given address.

“A sum of Rs 1,19,03,600 was paid to Kritvyap Technologies even though the company did not conduct the awareness meetings and workshops. In reality, it was the regional CID officers who conducted the seminars and workshops,” FIR read.