Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu emphasises development of work-from-home mode for women

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is of the firm opinion that educated women should not remain as housewives and that they should be provided good employment opportunities.

Chairing a review meeting at the State Secretariat on Tuesday on the development of co-working space and neighbourhood working space, he felt that human resources can be effectively utilised with co-working space and work-from-home systems.

Naidu directed officials to impart proper training to all those educated women living in rural and semi-urban areas in the State and provide employment opportunities to them. Working space should be created for such persons, the Chief Minister said.

He said educated women should not confine themselves to their houses as work-from-home and coworking centres can provide massive employment opportunities to them.

He expressed concern that several educated women are still remaining at home, and felt that they will get employment if work-from-home can be brought closer to them.

Women are very efficient and talented but are confining themselves to their homes due to certain family issues and responsibilities, the Chief Minister said. If proper opportunities are provided to such women economic activity will grow, he said.