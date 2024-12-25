Andhra CM Naidu leaves for Delhi to take part in NDA meet

VIJAYAWADA/NEW DELHI : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu left for New Delhi on Tuesday evening to attend a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders, scheduled for Wednesday.

During the meeting, he is expected to raise issues related to Andhra Pradesh.

The meeting, to be held at BJP President JP Nadda’s residence, comes amid the controversy surrounding Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent remarks on Dr BR Ambedkar. NDA leaders will address this issue and strategise for the upcoming elections in key States.

The primary objective of the meeting is to strengthen coordination among alliance partners and counter the opposition’s narrative. Senior leaders will join BJP stalwarts like Nadda and Shah in this critical gathering.

Prominent NDA allies, including Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party, Hindustani Awam Morcha, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction), are expected to attend.

The meeting coincides with the 100th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, symbolising unity within the alliance. Naidu will also take part in the celebrations.

Leaders aim to ensure smooth coordination and present a unified response to the opposition’s criticism, reinforcing the National Democratic Alliance’s position ahead of the elections.

Discussion likely on State’s roadmap for development

According to sources, the agenda will focus on addressing the controversy surrounding Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks and countering what they describe as the opposition’s ‘fabricated narrative’ against the NDA.

Discussions will also cover broader aspects of electoral strategy and alliance coordination.

With elections approaching in Delhi, Bihar-based allies like JDU and LJP may seek representation in Poorvanchali-dominated constituencies.

Sources also suggested that key issues such as the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the Waqf Board Bill, and the ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal — topics that have become crucial for the BJP — will also be addressed during the meeting.

In Bihar, the NDA plans to contest the upcoming Assembly elections in 2025 under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at the State level and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the national level. While the alliance’s strategy for Bihar is largely settled, sources indicated that a brief discussion on the State’s roadmap may also take place during Wednesday’s meeting.