Andhra HRD Minister Nara Lokesh takes up major overhaul of higher education

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh higher education sector witnessed transformative changes in 2024 under the TDP-led NDA government. Led by HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, the department implemented significant reforms to enhance quality, infrastructure, and employment outcomes in universities.

A comprehensive roadmap addressed key challenges, including the recruitment of 3,300 vacant university posts and the implementation of a unified law for all State universities. Five universities were designated for research under the Anusandhan Project 2025-26, aligning with the State’s vision for advanced academic excellence.

To boost global competitiveness, Framework Mentorship Committees were established to improve NIRF rankings. An MoU with Delhi University facilitated the implementation of a robust University Management System. The Samarth eGov Admission Portal is being developed to digitise admissions across all universities.

The 2025-26 academic year will see a curriculum overhaul to align with industry and societal needs, reducing unemployment in the State. Swayam courses were integrated into all State-affiliated institutions, providing over 1,800 skill-based courses for engineering students. An MoU with IIT Madras has been inked for the same.