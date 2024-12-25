Andhra HRD Minister Nara Lokesh takes up major overhaul of higher education

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh higher education sector witnessed transformative changes in 2024 under the TDP-led NDA government. Led by HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, the department implemented significant reforms to enhance quality, infrastructure, and employment outcomes in universities.
A comprehensive roadmap addressed key challenges, including the recruitment of 3,300 vacant university posts and the implementation of a unified law for all State universities. Five universities were designated for research under the Anusandhan Project 2025-26, aligning with the State’s vision for advanced academic excellence.
To boost global competitiveness, Framework Mentorship Committees were established to improve NIRF rankings. An MoU with Delhi University facilitated the implementation of a robust University Management System. The Samarth eGov Admission Portal is being developed to digitise admissions across all universities.
The 2025-26 academic year will see a curriculum overhaul to align with industry and societal needs, reducing unemployment in the State. Swayam courses were integrated into all State-affiliated institutions, providing over 1,800 skill-based courses for engineering students. An MoU with IIT Madras has been inked for the same.
Currently, 22% of colleges in the State hold NAAC accreditation. The department aims for 100% accreditation by 2028, with 22 government colleges, including three new ones, granted autonomous status. Digitisation efforts accelerated, with 98% of students receiving APAR IDs and 62.2% of academic certificates uploaded to DigiLocker.
Infrastructure development received a significant boost, with Rs 277.74 crore under PM-USHA scheme works nearing completion. The Purvodaya scheme allocated Rs 3,324 crore to strengthen academic infrastructure.
Under RUSA, the construction of model degree colleges in Kadapa and Visakhapatnam districts which were stalled during the previous YSRCP government, was completed and are ready for inauguration. Landmark agreements with PW Edutech and the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change aim to modernise the higher education system, foster advanced skills, and prepare students for global opportunities.
Recognising the importance of leadership, the department issued notifications to appoint highly qualified individuals as Vice-Chancellors for 17 State universities, prioritising merit over politics. It is also setting up five Centres of Excellence with cutting-edge technology in collaboration with leading industries. These reforms aim to transform universities into centres of knowledge and research while minimising political interference. Educationists, parents, and students have widely welcomed these initiatives, praising Minister Lokesh for his commitment to revitalising the higher education sector.