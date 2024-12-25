Andhra: TTD to use AI facial recognition in three months to expedite darshan

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams is reviewing demonstrations to implement Artificial Intelligence-based facial recognition technology on a pilot basis to expedite darshan at the Srivari temple, TTD Board Chairman BR Naidu announced on Tuesday.

Speaking after the TTD Board meeting at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala, BR Naidu said a Bengaluru-based company had provided a demonstration on Monday. However, the Board will review more demonstrations. The system will be initiated in the next three months, he added.

Additionally, during the meeting, the Board approved setting up of a committee with experts for global expansion of TTD temples and properties as per the directives of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Following the recommendations of the committee, Sri Venkateswara Swamy temples will be constructed in major cities across the country.

Further, the Board decided to request to the State government to recommend ‘national’ status for SVIMS (Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences) to the Union government to provide better medical services to the poor. The Board also gave green light to set up a mechanism to collect feedback from devotees on the services rendered.

The TTD Board gave its nod for provision of civil assistant surgeons, nurses, para-medical staff and state-of-the-art medical equipment to provide adequate medical facilities to pilgrims who trek to the Srivari temple. The temple trust also approved the establishment of a Food Safety Department in TTD to inspect food items, keeping in view the health and hygiene of the multitude of devotees coming for Srivari darshan. It also gave approval to fill the post of Senior Food Safety Officer by SLSMPC (Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Manpower Corporation).